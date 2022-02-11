Facts

12:04 11.02.2022

Appeal Court considering appeals against Poroshenko's measure of restraint in 'coal case'

2 min read
Appeal Court considering appeals against Poroshenko's measure of restraint in 'coal case'

On Friday, Kyiv Court of Appeal began considering appeals from the defense of fifth President of Ukraine, leader of European Solidarity Petro Poroshenko, and the prosecution against a ruling of Pechersky District Court of Kyiv to select a measure of restraint for Poroshenko in the form of personal obligations in the "coal case."

At the beginning of the meeting, the prosecution filed a motion to attach a number of documents to the case, the court granted this motion. Poroshenko's defense also filed a petition with the court for the inclusion of additional materials.

Earlier, Kyiv Court of Appeal postponed the consideration of the appeal against the measure of restraint in the form of Poroshenko's personal obligation to February 11 due to the fact that the court did not receive the materials of the criminal case.

As reported, on December 20, 2021, the State Bureau of Investigations notified Poroshenko of suspicion of high treason and assistance to terrorist organizations in the framework of the case of a criminal scheme for supplying coal from the temporarily occupied territories. Earlier, as part of the same criminal proceedings, MP of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Viktor Medvedchuk and former Energy Minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn were notified of suspicion.

On January 19, Pechersky District Court of Kyiv chose a measure of restraint for Poroshenko in the "coal case" in the form of personal obligations with travel restrictions. Thus, the petition of the Prosecutor's Office, in which it asked for the arrest of Poroshenko with an alternative bail of UAH 1 billion, was not granted by the court.

Tags: #court #poroshenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:47 10.02.2022
Court postpones consideration of Kolomoisky case against PrivatBank on invalidation of five refinancing agreements

Court postpones consideration of Kolomoisky case against PrivatBank on invalidation of five refinancing agreements

15:13 09.02.2022
Saakashvili accuses Georgian govt of corruption, shows photos of officials' homes in court

Saakashvili accuses Georgian govt of corruption, shows photos of officials' homes in court

11:56 01.02.2022
Court arrests security chief of Yanukovych in absentia

Court arrests security chief of Yanukovych in absentia

12:11 31.01.2022
Poroshenko refuses to testify, leaves SBI

Poroshenko refuses to testify, leaves SBI

13:01 29.01.2022
Court rules to place National guardsman who shot people Dnipro in pretrial detention facility without right to post bail

Court rules to place National guardsman who shot people Dnipro in pretrial detention facility without right to post bail

17:55 27.01.2022
Simultaneous interrogation of Poroshenko and Medvedchuk within 'coal case' not ruled out

Simultaneous interrogation of Poroshenko and Medvedchuk within 'coal case' not ruled out

19:14 24.01.2022
Poroshenko-Medvedchuk cross-interrogation not scheduled for Jan 25, it not to be hold – SBI

Poroshenko-Medvedchuk cross-interrogation not scheduled for Jan 25, it not to be hold – SBI

18:17 24.01.2022
Poroshenko-Medvedchuk cross-interrogation scheduled for Jan 25

Poroshenko-Medvedchuk cross-interrogation scheduled for Jan 25

16:09 24.01.2022
Almost half of Ukrainians consider Poroshenko's accusation of treason as political persecution – KIIS

Almost half of Ukrainians consider Poroshenko's accusation of treason as political persecution – KIIS

14:48 21.01.2022
PGO appeals against restraint measure for Poroshenko, insists on his arrest with alternative of UAH 1 bln bail

PGO appeals against restraint measure for Poroshenko, insists on his arrest with alternative of UAH 1 bln bail

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine sees 41,229 new COVID-19 cases, 20,850 recoveries, 236 deaths in past 24 hours

USA urges its citizens to leave Ukraine ASAP: military action may commence at any time

Biden calls on US citizens to leave Ukraine

Reznikov expects ban on Russian ships from entering world ports in response to blockade of Ukrainian ports

Lithuania to deliver Stinger missile systems to Ukraine in coming days - PM Simonyte

LATEST

Ukraine sees 41,229 new COVID-19 cases, 20,850 recoveries, 236 deaths in past 24 hours

Yermak hopes for substantive visit of Chancellor Scholz to Kyiv on Feb 14

USA urges its citizens to leave Ukraine ASAP: military action may commence at any time

During talks of Normandy leaders' advisers, joint document not agreed – Yermak

Biden calls on US citizens to leave Ukraine

Stefanchuk: Ukraine to never give up its European prospects

Maliuska: There will be no public notaries someday

Reznikov expects ban on Russian ships from entering world ports in response to blockade of Ukrainian ports

Ship movement to Ukraine's Azov, Black Sea ports to be impossible or limited due to Russian drills – USPA

Lithuania to deliver Stinger missile systems to Ukraine in coming days - PM Simonyte

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD