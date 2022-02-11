Appeal Court considering appeals against Poroshenko's measure of restraint in 'coal case'

On Friday, Kyiv Court of Appeal began considering appeals from the defense of fifth President of Ukraine, leader of European Solidarity Petro Poroshenko, and the prosecution against a ruling of Pechersky District Court of Kyiv to select a measure of restraint for Poroshenko in the form of personal obligations in the "coal case."

At the beginning of the meeting, the prosecution filed a motion to attach a number of documents to the case, the court granted this motion. Poroshenko's defense also filed a petition with the court for the inclusion of additional materials.

Earlier, Kyiv Court of Appeal postponed the consideration of the appeal against the measure of restraint in the form of Poroshenko's personal obligation to February 11 due to the fact that the court did not receive the materials of the criminal case.

As reported, on December 20, 2021, the State Bureau of Investigations notified Poroshenko of suspicion of high treason and assistance to terrorist organizations in the framework of the case of a criminal scheme for supplying coal from the temporarily occupied territories. Earlier, as part of the same criminal proceedings, MP of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Viktor Medvedchuk and former Energy Minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn were notified of suspicion.

On January 19, Pechersky District Court of Kyiv chose a measure of restraint for Poroshenko in the "coal case" in the form of personal obligations with travel restrictions. Thus, the petition of the Prosecutor's Office, in which it asked for the arrest of Poroshenko with an alternative bail of UAH 1 billion, was not granted by the court.