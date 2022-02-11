Facts

11:09 11.02.2022

Yermak hopes for substantive visit of Chancellor Scholz to Kyiv on Feb 14

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, speaking at a briefing following the talks between the Normandy Four political advisers in Berlin, expressed hope for a substantive visit of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Kyiv, which will take place on February 14.

"We are waiting for the chancellor's visit. I hope it will be a very substantive visit. We appreciate support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We hope that Germany will continue to play one of the key roles in the settlement [of the situation in Donbas]. The efforts that Germany is making will bring peace to our land and return our lands," Yermak said.

He also added that during the visit of the German Chancellor to Ukraine at the level of heads of state, economic issues that were discussed in Berlin by a parallel track at the level of a Ukrainian delegation headed by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko could be finally settled.

In particular, on February 10, the Ukrainian delegation led by Svyrydenko held a number of meetings with German officials: Vice Chancellor, Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck, Minister of Finance Christian Lindner, Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze, members of the Bundestag and business representatives.

