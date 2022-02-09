We have done much in promoting electronic public services in two years - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about significant progress in promoting electronic public services within the framework of the Diia platform.

"Three years ago I told everyone about the Ukraine of my dreams. It was even officially documented by the CEC. The dream became a promise. Its fulfillment became a goal. The promises are made to be broken, but we have done a lot in two years. We dreamed of a state that provides quality service" he said at the presentation of new digital services Diia Summit on Tuesday in Kyiv.

The President said that 14 million people currently use Diia's electronic services, and also listed popular services and achievements in digitalization.

"Yes, this is not yet a 100% digital state, but it’s definitely not the Paleolithic, not the Middle Ages, and not 2018 - this is a completely new reality that has come in just two years," he said.

The President recalled that on February 6, 2020, the presentation of the Diia application took place.

More than ten new digital services will be presented during the presentation. Among them are a change in the place of registration for the whole country, services for pensioners and drivers, new notifications in Diia, an updated Diia.Signature. A special tax regime for the IT industry Diia.City will also be introduced.