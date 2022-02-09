Facts

10:57 09.02.2022

We have done much in promoting electronic public services in two years - Zelensky

2 min read
We have done much in promoting electronic public services in two years - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about significant progress in promoting electronic public services within the framework of the Diia platform.

"Three years ago I told everyone about the Ukraine of my dreams. It was even officially documented by the CEC. The dream became a promise. Its fulfillment became a goal. The promises are made to be broken, but we have done a lot in two years. We dreamed of a state that provides quality service" he said at the presentation of new digital services Diia Summit on Tuesday in Kyiv.

The President said that 14 million people currently use Diia's electronic services, and also listed popular services and achievements in digitalization.

"Yes, this is not yet a 100% digital state, but it’s definitely not the Paleolithic, not the Middle Ages, and not 2018 - this is a completely new reality that has come in just two years," he said.

The President recalled that on February 6, 2020, the presentation of the Diia application took place.

More than ten new digital services will be presented during the presentation. Among them are a change in the place of registration for the whole country, services for pensioners and drivers, new notifications in Diia, an updated Diia.Signature. A special tax regime for the IT industry Diia.City will also be introduced.

Tags: #zelensky #diia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:12 09.02.2022
Certificate of non-conviction can be obtained online at Diia - MIA

Certificate of non-conviction can be obtained online at Diia - MIA

16:30 08.02.2022
Zelensky expects meeting of Normandy Four political advisers on Feb 10 in Berlin to bring closer meeting of Normandy Format leaders

Zelensky expects meeting of Normandy Four political advisers on Feb 10 in Berlin to bring closer meeting of Normandy Format leaders

15:40 08.02.2022
Ukraine, France agree on delivery of 130 Alstom locomotives worth EUR 900 mln to Ukraine – Zelensky

Ukraine, France agree on delivery of 130 Alstom locomotives worth EUR 900 mln to Ukraine – Zelensky

14:36 08.02.2022
Digital Ministry launching Diia Challenge for IT specialists

Digital Ministry launching Diia Challenge for IT specialists

12:24 08.02.2022
Ukraine launches Diia.City, developing e-customs model - Zelensky

Ukraine launches Diia.City, developing e-customs model - Zelensky

12:11 08.02.2022
In spring, all vaccinated Ukrainians over 60 years old to get free smartphone, preferential access to Internet – Zelensky

In spring, all vaccinated Ukrainians over 60 years old to get free smartphone, preferential access to Internet – Zelensky

11:56 08.02.2022
Zelensky launches debut digital survey as part of digital democracy

Zelensky launches debut digital survey as part of digital democracy

14:44 07.02.2022
Issue of Zelensky's participation in Munich Security Conference being worked out – FM

Issue of Zelensky's participation in Munich Security Conference being worked out – FM

15:24 05.02.2022
Head of European Council discusses situation in region with Zelensky

Head of European Council discusses situation in region with Zelensky

12:30 05.02.2022
'Diia.City' is one of best tax systems worldwide, providing 5 times lower taxes than tax payment under general system - Fedorov

'Diia.City' is one of best tax systems worldwide, providing 5 times lower taxes than tax payment under general system - Fedorov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ninth aircraft with ammunition arrives in Ukraine from USA

Kuleba: Russia trying to take revenge for loss of USSR in Cold War

Ukraine registers 38,257 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Russia-led forces violate ceasefire near Pisky, no casualties - JFO HQ

Polish govt approves donation of military assistance to Kyiv by Warsaw

LATEST

Ninth aircraft with ammunition arrives in Ukraine from USA

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to visit Ukraine on Feb 9-11

Slovakia simplifies rules of entry for foreigners

Saakashvili accuses Georgian govt of corruption, shows photos of officials' homes in court

Commission to investigate case of shooting at Pivdenmash plant reveals facts of extra-statutory relations

Kuleba: Russia trying to take revenge for loss of USSR in Cold War

Diplomacy works and deters Russia's aggressive intentions – Kuleba

Situation around Ukraine in focus of US administration – Blinken

Warsaw approves donation of military equipment to Ukraine

Avtostrada completes drilling work on left-bank interchange at Darnytsky Bridge

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD