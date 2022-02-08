German FM visits Shyrokine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visited the village of Shyrokine in Donetsk region, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova has said.

"Together with German Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, we visited Shyrokine. Once a coastal village by the sea, it looks apocalyptic in the 21st century. Military, mines and dogs. Russian aggression against Ukraine looks like this. Grateful to Germany for support and assistance in deterring Russia from further escalation," Dzhaparova said on Twitter on Tuesday.