14:12 05.02.2022

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas - JFO HQ

Russia-led forces in Donbas once violated the ceasefire regime, as a result of which a Ukrainian serviceman was injured, the press center of the Joint Forces operation headquarters reported.

"Since the beginning of the day, as of 11:00, one violation of ceasefire regime by the armed formations of the Russian Federation was recorded. The enemy opened fire from small arms in the direction of Pischevik," the message on Facebook said.

As a result of enemy actions, one soldier of the Joint Forces was wounded. Now the warrior is in a medical institution.

"The state of his health is satisfactory," the headquarters said.

Tags: #donbas #jfo
