Ukraine, EU and NATO launch new format for discussing security issues – Chentsov

Ukraine, the European Union and NATO have launched a new format for discussing security issues.

Representative of Ukraine to the EU, Ambassador Vsevolod Chentsov said it on his Twitter page.

"New format for discussing security issues has been launched today: Ukraine-EU-NATO. External threats continue to unite international partners, who are ready to further strengthen our institutional capacity to effectively address security challenges and Russia's aggression," Chentsov wrote.