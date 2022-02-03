Facts

12:23 03.02.2022

Ukraine ready for talks in Istanbul, in any place with disengagement, independence from Russia – Defense Minister

1 min read
Ukraine ready for talks in Istanbul, in any place with disengagement, independence from Russia – Defense Minister

The Ukrainian side is ready for negotiations in Istanbul, as well as in Geneva and Vienna, in any place where there is disengagement, independence from one of the sides, namely from Russia, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said.

"President [Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan publicly made such a proposal. I will tell you a secret, consultations were held with us, when I was still a member of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group, we answered in the affirmative: 'Yes, we agree if this platform will be, for example, in Istanbul.' The Ukrainian side is ready for negotiations in Istanbul, as well as in Geneva, and in Vienna, in any place where there is disengagement, independence from one of the parties, namely from Russia. We will be ready, but the other side must agree," Reznikov said at a briefing on Thursday.

Tags: #defense_minister #reznikov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:32 03.02.2022
No Ukrainian soldiers killed in Donbas over last three weeks – Reznikov

No Ukrainian soldiers killed in Donbas over last three weeks – Reznikov

11:55 03.02.2022
Special security regime at storage sites of military weapons, equipment from partners, strengthened - Reznikov

Special security regime at storage sites of military weapons, equipment from partners, strengthened - Reznikov

17:14 29.01.2022
Ukrainian Defense Ministry calls messages about Moscow sending medical materials to border with Ukraine information and psychological warfare

Ukrainian Defense Ministry calls messages about Moscow sending medical materials to border with Ukraine information and psychological warfare

13:34 28.01.2022
Reznikov: If Germany doesn't change its position on repelling Russia's aggression, Berlin will have to deal with problem of GDR

Reznikov: If Germany doesn't change its position on repelling Russia's aggression, Berlin will have to deal with problem of GDR

12:18 28.01.2022
Reznikov: No military actions noticeably different from what happened last spring being observed now

Reznikov: No military actions noticeably different from what happened last spring being observed now

11:15 28.01.2022
Reznikov on assistance received from Ukraine's partners: This figure is more optimistic than media say

Reznikov on assistance received from Ukraine's partners: This figure is more optimistic than media say

12:22 25.01.2022
Recognition of so-called 'L/DNR' to be step of Russia to withdraw from Minsk agreements - Reznikov

Recognition of so-called 'L/DNR' to be step of Russia to withdraw from Minsk agreements - Reznikov

15:34 07.12.2021
Defense Minister: There will be a 'bloody massacre' if Russia invades

Defense Minister: There will be a 'bloody massacre' if Russia invades

09:54 06.12.2021
Reznikov: Number of Russian military personnel near Ukrainian border may increase to 175,000

Reznikov: Number of Russian military personnel near Ukrainian border may increase to 175,000

14:32 03.12.2021
State defense procurement order fulfilled at 85% of plan - Minister Reznikov

State defense procurement order fulfilled at 85% of plan - Minister Reznikov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

No Ukrainian soldiers killed in Donbas over last three weeks – Reznikov

Special security regime at storage sites of military weapons, equipment from partners, strengthened - Reznikov

Biden approves deploying more US forces to Eastern Europe

Ukraine receives US request to appoint Brink as US Ambassador to Ukraine

Netherlands to allocate EUR 400,000 to fight COVID-19 in Donbas

LATEST

Kuleba: Ukraine thanks Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, USA for establishing Partnership Fund for Resilient Ukraine

Zelensky: all weapons supplied by Western partners to Ukraine are for protection

British FM infected with COVID-19 promises to visit Ukraine, Russia soon

Kuleba: No reliable dates for possible start of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Pentagon puts several thousand more US troops on standby for deployment to Europe – media

Biden approves deploying more US forces to Eastern Europe

Ukraine receives US request to appoint Brink as US Ambassador to Ukraine

Netherlands to allocate EUR 400,000 to fight COVID-19 in Donbas

All weapons sent to Ukraine by Western partners defensive - Zelensky

Rapid cyber-reaction forces may be involved in helping Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD