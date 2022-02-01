Blinken in phone call with Lavrov calls on Russia to de-escalate, warns about serious consequences if Russia attacks Ukraine - State Dept

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reiterated in a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that Russia needs to take steps to de-escalate the situation on the border with Ukraine immediately and withdraw its troops, the U.S. Department of State said in a statement.

"The Secretary urged immediate Russian de-escalation and the withdrawal of troops and equipment from Ukraine's borders," the statement said.

"He emphasized that further invasion of Ukraine would be met with swift and severe consequences and urged Russia to pursue a diplomatic path," it said.

He further reiterated the U.S. commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the right of all countries to determine their own foreign policy and alliances.