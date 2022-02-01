Zelensky instructs Cabinet to develop bill on changing military training system with ending conscription into army from Jan 1, 2024

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to develop and submit for consideration by the Parliament a number of bills on strengthening the state's defense capability.

Relevant presidential decree No.36/2022 was released on the presidential website on Tuesday.

According to the document, the bills should provide, in particular, for the introduction in Ukraine of a model of an intensive system of military training of citizens as a possible alternative form of military service and the termination of the conscription of Ukrainian citizens for military service from January 1, 2024.