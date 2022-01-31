Facts

17:04 31.01.2022

Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine do not record increase in number of hacker attacks on networks

3 min read
Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine do not record increase in number of hacker attacks on networks

Mobile operators Kyivstar and Vodafone Ukraine have not recorded an increase in the number of hacker attacks over the past few weeks.

"We have very strict rules and procedures in terms of cybersecurity. There are rules for employees on what files can or cannot be opened. We have a strong protective circuit. After the last incident, we checked everything again, but so far we see that everything is working well," Olha Ustynova, CEO of Vodafone Ukraine, said in a commentary to Interfax-Ukraine.

According to her, recently Vodafone Ukraine has not recorded an increase in the number of attacks on its own networks.

Ustynova also recalled that Vodafone Ukraine systems were not affected after the launch of the Petya virus.

In turn, Kyivstar President Alexander Komarov also stressed that in recent weeks the company has not experienced any changes in the standard background of cyber threats for the network.

"The Kyivstar perimeter is very well protected. Given the scale of the risks that any mobile operator bears, everything related to cybersecurity is our No. 1 priority," he told the agency.

As Komarov noted, in addition to the regular background of cyber threats, Kyivstar has quite serious incidents several times a year, which the operator copes well with.

"We have certain accumulated experience, which is confirmed by the fact that the entire cybersecurity system of Kyivstar is certified according to the international standard ISO/IEC 27001:2013. In addition, we have a certain set of active systems and procedures that allows us to perceive our perimeter as protected. Of course, a risk is always a risk, but we do our best to keep our perimeter as secure as possible," the Kyivstar President said.

As reported, on the night of January 14, there was a global hacker attack on the websites of the government of Ukraine. The websites of the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the State Emergency Service, the Cabinet of Ministers, the Ministry of Energy, as well as the Diia website did not work.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine denied the leak of a personal data base of Ukrainians, considering this information a provocation and a continuation of the hybrid war.

Earlier, information appeared on the Internet that a new user of one of the thematic forums under the nickname FreeCivillian posted an advertisement for the sale of a database of personal data of citizens of Ukraine, which, according to him, contains 2.6 million records from the register of the state portal Diia.

According to the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection, from January 13 to January 14, some 22 websites of state authorities suffered from a cyberattack, another 70 were disabled by order of cybersecurity.

The State Special Communications Service also announced the likely involvement of Russian hacker groups in a cyberattack on Ukrainian government websites that occurred on the night of January 13-14.

Tags: #kyivstar #vodafone
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:56 28.12.2021
Vodafone Ukraine plans to invest UAH 500 mln in fixed Internet development in 2022

Vodafone Ukraine plans to invest UAH 500 mln in fixed Internet development in 2022

11:07 28.10.2021
Kyivstar increases revenue by 14.9%, EBITDA by 14.6% in Q3 2021

Kyivstar increases revenue by 14.9%, EBITDA by 14.6% in Q3 2021

13:22 25.10.2021
Some 85% of Kyivstar subscribers face cybersecurity challenges – poll

Some 85% of Kyivstar subscribers face cybersecurity challenges – poll

14:22 13.09.2021
Kyivstar turns on 4G at 900 MHz band in 14 cities in summer

Kyivstar turns on 4G at 900 MHz band in 14 cities in summer

18:43 08.09.2021
Vodafone Ukraine completes acquisition of telecom provider Vega

Vodafone Ukraine completes acquisition of telecom provider Vega

10:58 17.08.2021
Vodafone Ukraine plans to acquire telecom operator Vega

Vodafone Ukraine plans to acquire telecom operator Vega

15:27 09.08.2021
Vodafone Ukraine, Raiffeisen Bank International AG sign contract to manage derivatives

Vodafone Ukraine, Raiffeisen Bank International AG sign contract to manage derivatives

11:33 01.07.2021
Kyivstar launches 4G at 900 MHz band in 411 settlements in June

Kyivstar launches 4G at 900 MHz band in 411 settlements in June

17:50 24.06.2021
Vodafone Ukraine, DTEK launch Ukraine's first Smart Factory project based on 5G

Vodafone Ukraine, DTEK launch Ukraine's first Smart Factory project based on 5G

13:47 07.06.2021
Kyivstar announces admission of students for internships, employs 50% of STARt Yourself alumni

Kyivstar announces admission of students for internships, employs 50% of STARt Yourself alumni

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

President's Office welcomes talk in Kremlin on Ukrainian-Russian presidents' possible meeting – Nykyforov

Group of people planning mass riots detained in Kyiv

Daily COVID-19 morbidity declining in Ukraine

Drills of artillery units of Msta-B howitzers being held in Kherson region

Interpol regards political motives of persecution of Ukrainian theater director Lavrenchuk by Russia – Ombudswoman

LATEST

Timing of Ukraine's accession to NATO remains open – Stoltenberg

USA hopes for Russia's willingness to peacefully resolve Ukrainian crisis, but prepare for every scenario – Biden

Poland sends 29 trucks with humanitarian aid to Ukraine

President's Office welcomes talk in Kremlin on Ukrainian-Russian presidents' possible meeting – Nykyforov

Sweden not planning to evacuate diplomats from Kyiv – MFA

Poland ready to supply defensive weapons to Ukraine

Johnson plans to talk with Putin on Monday, travel to Ukraine on Tuesday – media

G7 Ambassadors Group names stepping up efforts to reform judiciary in Ukraine as priority for 2022

Ukraine is grateful to Israel for its support - The Embassy

Razumkov believes Zelensky not used to negotiating in country's interests

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD