Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine do not record increase in number of hacker attacks on networks

Mobile operators Kyivstar and Vodafone Ukraine have not recorded an increase in the number of hacker attacks over the past few weeks.

"We have very strict rules and procedures in terms of cybersecurity. There are rules for employees on what files can or cannot be opened. We have a strong protective circuit. After the last incident, we checked everything again, but so far we see that everything is working well," Olha Ustynova, CEO of Vodafone Ukraine, said in a commentary to Interfax-Ukraine.

According to her, recently Vodafone Ukraine has not recorded an increase in the number of attacks on its own networks.

Ustynova also recalled that Vodafone Ukraine systems were not affected after the launch of the Petya virus.

In turn, Kyivstar President Alexander Komarov also stressed that in recent weeks the company has not experienced any changes in the standard background of cyber threats for the network.

"The Kyivstar perimeter is very well protected. Given the scale of the risks that any mobile operator bears, everything related to cybersecurity is our No. 1 priority," he told the agency.

As Komarov noted, in addition to the regular background of cyber threats, Kyivstar has quite serious incidents several times a year, which the operator copes well with.

"We have certain accumulated experience, which is confirmed by the fact that the entire cybersecurity system of Kyivstar is certified according to the international standard ISO/IEC 27001:2013. In addition, we have a certain set of active systems and procedures that allows us to perceive our perimeter as protected. Of course, a risk is always a risk, but we do our best to keep our perimeter as secure as possible," the Kyivstar President said.

As reported, on the night of January 14, there was a global hacker attack on the websites of the government of Ukraine. The websites of the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the State Emergency Service, the Cabinet of Ministers, the Ministry of Energy, as well as the Diia website did not work.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine denied the leak of a personal data base of Ukrainians, considering this information a provocation and a continuation of the hybrid war.

Earlier, information appeared on the Internet that a new user of one of the thematic forums under the nickname FreeCivillian posted an advertisement for the sale of a database of personal data of citizens of Ukraine, which, according to him, contains 2.6 million records from the register of the state portal Diia.

According to the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection, from January 13 to January 14, some 22 websites of state authorities suffered from a cyberattack, another 70 were disabled by order of cybersecurity.

The State Special Communications Service also announced the likely involvement of Russian hacker groups in a cyberattack on Ukrainian government websites that occurred on the night of January 13-14.