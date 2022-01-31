Facts

13:41 31.01.2022

G7 Ambassadors Group names stepping up efforts to reform judiciary in Ukraine as priority for 2022

2 min read
G7 Ambassadors Group names stepping up efforts to reform judiciary in Ukraine as priority for 2022

KYIV. Jan 31 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The G7 Ambassadors' Support Group for Ukraine has announced priority areas of cooperation in 2022, one of which is to intensify efforts to reform the judicial system, prevent and combat corruption in the judicial system, in particular by properly reforming the High Council of Justice and ensuring the effective and unhindered work of the Ethics Council.
Also, the priority is enabling the selection commission for the High Qualification Commission of Judges (HQCJ) to work effectively, preparing the ground for a relaunched HQCJ that enjoys wide public trust, and fills judicial vacancies with qualified and independent candidates.
In addition, the G7 ambassadors consider it a priority to carry out a comprehensive reform of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, including a new, transparent and competitive selection procedure for its judges and further improvement of its procedural code, as well as the restructuring of the Kyiv Administrative District Court.
Another priority for this year is continued reform of the Office of the Prosecutor-General and the State Bureau of Investigation as part of supporting effective cooperation between law-enforcement bodies.
In the fight against corruption, the priorities are adoption and implementation of an ambitious National Anti-Corruption Strategy; supporting the National Agency for Prevention of Corruption, including its effective verification of electronic asset declarations, control of political finance and corruption risk management.
The G7 Ambassadors also mentioned among the priorities Increasing the effectiveness, independence, and integrity of anti-corruption institutions, including NABU, SAPO and ARMA, in particular by ensuring timely, transparent and meritbased selection procedures for their leadership; enhancing the independence and operational effectiveness of the High Anti-Corruption Court; preserving the progress made by Ukraine in reducing corruption in public procurement, by supporting the expansion and systematisation of standardised procurement procedures and e-procurement platforms, and encouraging a reduction in public procurement outside standard frameworks.

Tags: #g7
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:01 15.01.2022
G7 support Ukraine in connection with cyberattack committed against it

G7 support Ukraine in connection with cyberattack committed against it

13:41 18.12.2021
G7 ambassadors waiting for Ukrainian authorities to quickly complete competitions to select SAPO head, new NABU director

G7 ambassadors waiting for Ukrainian authorities to quickly complete competitions to select SAPO head, new NABU director

15:49 04.12.2021
G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine welcome launch of Ethics Council at HCJ

G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine welcome launch of Ethics Council at HCJ

11:55 29.11.2021
G7 ambassadors urge to avoid situation with absence of new NABU director

G7 ambassadors urge to avoid situation with absence of new NABU director

09:47 20.10.2021
G7 Ambassadors in Ukraine welcome adoption of amendments to law on NABU by Rada

G7 Ambassadors in Ukraine welcome adoption of amendments to law on NABU by Rada

13:22 15.10.2021
G7 Ambassadors welcome Ukrainian president's commitment to comprehensive judicial reform

G7 Ambassadors welcome Ukrainian president's commitment to comprehensive judicial reform

16:10 14.10.2021
Zelensky discusses peaceful settlement in Donbas with G7 ambassadors

Zelensky discusses peaceful settlement in Donbas with G7 ambassadors

10:38 07.10.2021
At meeting with Ukraine's Interior Minister, G7 Ambassadors highlight importance of combating smuggling, counterfeiting

At meeting with Ukraine's Interior Minister, G7 Ambassadors highlight importance of combating smuggling, counterfeiting

18:33 05.10.2021
G7 Ambassadors stress importance of Rada's early adoption of SBU law without amendments

G7 Ambassadors stress importance of Rada's early adoption of SBU law without amendments

11:17 01.10.2021
G7 Ambassadors reiterate their call on Council of Judges to expedite nomination of candidates to HCJ Ethics Council

G7 Ambassadors reiterate their call on Council of Judges to expedite nomination of candidates to HCJ Ethics Council

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

President's Office welcomes talk in Kremlin on Ukrainian-Russian presidents' possible meeting – Nykyforov

Group of people planning mass riots detained in Kyiv

Daily COVID-19 morbidity declining in Ukraine

Drills of artillery units of Msta-B howitzers being held in Kherson region

Interpol regards political motives of persecution of Ukrainian theater director Lavrenchuk by Russia – Ombudswoman

LATEST

Timing of Ukraine's accession to NATO remains open – Stoltenberg

USA hopes for Russia's willingness to peacefully resolve Ukrainian crisis, but prepare for every scenario – Biden

Poland sends 29 trucks with humanitarian aid to Ukraine

President's Office welcomes talk in Kremlin on Ukrainian-Russian presidents' possible meeting – Nykyforov

Sweden not planning to evacuate diplomats from Kyiv – MFA

Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine do not record increase in number of hacker attacks on networks

Poland ready to supply defensive weapons to Ukraine

Johnson plans to talk with Putin on Monday, travel to Ukraine on Tuesday – media

Ukraine is grateful to Israel for its support - The Embassy

Razumkov believes Zelensky not used to negotiating in country's interests

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD