Facts

13:10 27.01.2022

Presidents of Ukraine, Lithuania discuss security situation along Ukrainian borders

1 min read
Presidents of Ukraine, Lithuania discuss security situation along Ukrainian borders

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda, the presidential press service has said.

"The head of the Ukrainian state briefed his interlocutor on the current security situation along the borders and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. He stressed the importance of maintaining the unity of the EU and NATO member states in this situation," the office said.

Zelensky thanked Nausėda for Lithuania's clear and consistent position in support of Ukraine, as well as for significant practical assistance to strengthen its defense capability.

The interlocutors positively noted the traditionally high dynamics of bilateral dialogue at all levels.

The presidents coordinated positions on the schedule of contacts for the near future within the Ukrainian-Lithuanian strategic partnership.

Tags: #nausėda #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:12 27.01.2022
Zelensky discusses energy security of Ukraine, EU with Commissioner Várhelyi

Zelensky discusses energy security of Ukraine, EU with Commissioner Várhelyi

12:54 22.01.2022
Von der Leyen assures Zelensky of EU's readiness to work with Ukraine in energy sector

Von der Leyen assures Zelensky of EU's readiness to work with Ukraine in energy sector

11:39 21.01.2022
Zelensky calls for introduction of large-scale sanctions against Russia before possible start of invasion

Zelensky calls for introduction of large-scale sanctions against Russia before possible start of invasion

17:19 20.01.2022
Zelensky expects active involvement of Swiss business in investment projects in Ukraine

Zelensky expects active involvement of Swiss business in investment projects in Ukraine

12:47 18.01.2022
Blinken, Zelensky to meet in Kyiv on Jan 19 – source

Blinken, Zelensky to meet in Kyiv on Jan 19 – source

17:38 14.01.2022
Zelensky proposes Biden to hold trilateral meeting with Putin – President's Office head

Zelensky proposes Biden to hold trilateral meeting with Putin – President's Office head

15:15 14.01.2022
Trade turnover between Ukraine, Azerbaijan reaches $1 bln – Zelensky

Trade turnover between Ukraine, Azerbaijan reaches $1 bln – Zelensky

09:38 14.01.2022
Stable connection established with Sich-2-30 satellite, all on-board systems operate normally - Zelensky

Stable connection established with Sich-2-30 satellite, all on-board systems operate normally - Zelensky

12:23 08.01.2022
Ukraine asks friends in U.S. Senate to support Protecting Europe's Energy Security Implementation Act – Zelensky

Ukraine asks friends in U.S. Senate to support Protecting Europe's Energy Security Implementation Act – Zelensky

14:56 05.01.2022
Zelensky signs law on unblocking state subsidies to foreign subjects of cinematography when making films in Ukraine

Zelensky signs law on unblocking state subsidies to foreign subjects of cinematography when making films in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian FM: We see US written response before it handed over to Russia, no objections on Ukrainian side

Ukraine to receive EUR 73 mln technical assistance from Denmark within DANEP in 2022-2026

Ukraine registers 32,393 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

National Guardsman shooting in Yuzhmash detained in Dnipropetrovsk region

As result of shooting at Yuzhmash, four servicemen, one civilian woman killed

LATEST

Ukrainian FM: We see US written response before it handed over to Russia, no objections on Ukrainian side

Kuleba: Russia likely to remain on diplomatic track for next two weeks

Ukraine to receive EUR 73 mln technical assistance from Denmark within DANEP in 2022-2026

Ukraine registers 32,393 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

National Guardsman shooting in Yuzhmash detained in Dnipropetrovsk region

As result of shooting at Yuzhmash, four servicemen, one civilian woman killed

National Guardsman who shot his colleagues at Yuzhmash is conscript from Izmail, Odesa region

Blinken expects to speak with Lavrov in coming days to discuss next steps of talks

No options for sanctions against Russia excluded

European Parliament delegation to arrive in Ukraine on Jan 30

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD