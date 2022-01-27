Presidents of Ukraine, Lithuania discuss security situation along Ukrainian borders

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda, the presidential press service has said.

"The head of the Ukrainian state briefed his interlocutor on the current security situation along the borders and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. He stressed the importance of maintaining the unity of the EU and NATO member states in this situation," the office said.

Zelensky thanked Nausėda for Lithuania's clear and consistent position in support of Ukraine, as well as for significant practical assistance to strengthen its defense capability.

The interlocutors positively noted the traditionally high dynamics of bilateral dialogue at all levels.

The presidents coordinated positions on the schedule of contacts for the near future within the Ukrainian-Lithuanian strategic partnership.