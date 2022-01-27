Blinken expects to speak with Lavrov in coming days to discuss next steps of talks

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, after Moscow received U.S. responses to security proposals, said that he was counting on a conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the coming days to work out the next steps of negotiations.

"I expect to speak with Foreign Minister Lavrov in the coming days after Moscow has had a chance to read the document, and is ready to discuss the next steps," Blinken said at a press conference," Blinken said at a press conference.