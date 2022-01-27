Facts

09:04 27.01.2022

Blinken expects to speak with Lavrov in coming days to discuss next steps of talks

1 min read
Blinken expects to speak with Lavrov in coming days to discuss next steps of talks

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, after Moscow received U.S. responses to security proposals, said that he was counting on a conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the coming days to work out the next steps of negotiations.

"I expect to speak with Foreign Minister Lavrov in the coming days after Moscow has had a chance to read the document, and is ready to discuss the next steps," Blinken said at a press conference," Blinken said at a press conference.

 

Tags: #lavrov #blinken
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:13 26.01.2022
Blinken expects to speak with Lavrov in coming days to discuss next steps of talks

Blinken expects to speak with Lavrov in coming days to discuss next steps of talks

16:20 21.01.2022
USA not to talk with Russia on NATO's open door policy, considers it unacceptable to change borders by force – Blinken

USA not to talk with Russia on NATO's open door policy, considers it unacceptable to change borders by force – Blinken

18:37 19.01.2022
US Secretary of State: We to act in coordinated, purposeful manner so that Russia feels consequences of aggression

US Secretary of State: We to act in coordinated, purposeful manner so that Russia feels consequences of aggression

16:50 19.01.2022
Blinken calls on Ukrainians to unite in face of threat from Moscow

Blinken calls on Ukrainians to unite in face of threat from Moscow

09:42 19.01.2022
Blinken arrives in Ukraine

Blinken arrives in Ukraine

15:28 18.01.2022
USA confirms Blinken's visit to Ukraine, Germany on Jan 18-20

USA confirms Blinken's visit to Ukraine, Germany on Jan 18-20

12:47 18.01.2022
Blinken, Zelensky to meet in Kyiv on Jan 19 – source

Blinken, Zelensky to meet in Kyiv on Jan 19 – source

09:38 10.01.2022
Blinken names two ways to resolve Russia-Ukraine conflict

Blinken names two ways to resolve Russia-Ukraine conflict

12:28 04.01.2022
Blinken, Cavusoglu discuss coordination of US, Turkish actions regarding situation around Ukraine – Department of State

Blinken, Cavusoglu discuss coordination of US, Turkish actions regarding situation around Ukraine – Department of State

09:02 30.12.2021
Zelensky on talk with Blinken: Agreed to continue consultations to achieve peace

Zelensky on talk with Blinken: Agreed to continue consultations to achieve peace

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

As result of shooting at Yuzhmash, four servicemen, one civilian woman killed

National Guardsman who shot his colleagues at Yuzhmash is conscript from Izmail, Odesa region

Blinken: USA say they believe NATO's 'open door' policy is correct

Blinken: USA hands over to Moscow both evaluation of Russian security proposals, US ideas, concerns

Blinken expects to speak with Lavrov in coming days to discuss next steps of talks

LATEST

As result of shooting at Yuzhmash, four servicemen, one civilian woman killed

National Guardsman who shot his colleagues at Yuzhmash is conscript from Izmail, Odesa region

No options for sanctions against Russia excluded

European Parliament delegation to arrive in Ukraine on Jan 30

Blinken: USA say they believe NATO's 'open door' policy is correct

Blinken: USA hands over to Moscow both evaluation of Russian security proposals, US ideas, concerns

USA ready for talks with Russia in case of de-escalation of situation around Ukraine, Moscow's readiness for serious dialogue – Blinken

U.S. Ambassador Sullivan hands over written response to Russian proposals on security guarantees - Russian Foreign Ministry

Ukrainians' commitment to democracy, their willingness to be in NATO have to be supported – US Under Secretary of State

USA has no idea what Russia decides on Ukraine, but fears attack on Ukraine until mid-Feb – U.S. Under Secretary of State

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD