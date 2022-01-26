Number of Russian troops not enough for full-scale offensive against Ukraine along entire border – Kuleba

At the moment, the number of Russian troops is not enough for a full-scale offensive against Ukraine along the entire border, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"The number of Russian troops accumulated along the border of Ukraine and in the occupied territories of Ukraine is large, it poses a direct threat to Ukraine. However, at the moment this number is not enough for a full-scale offensive against Ukraine along the entire Ukrainian border. Moreover, they still lack some important military indicators and systems for conducting such a large, full-scale offensive," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Wednesday.

The minister stressed that this does not mean that the Russian Federation would not be able to increase these troops to a sufficient level for a certain period of time.

"But again. We can say 100 times a day that an invasion is inevitable, but this does not change the situation on the spot," he explained.

Kuleba drew attention to the fact that Russia is currently implementing a scenario of destabilization of Ukraine.

"What we see at the moment is a scenario of destabilization of Ukraine, and this scenario is inevitable, it is already happening through the spread of panic, putting pressure on the Ukrainian financial system, conducting cyber attacks against Ukraine. This is also part of the Russian aggression plan. And in fact, I am sure that President Putin would be happy for this plan to be successful, so that he would not even have to resort to military force to put Ukraine in a particularly vulnerable position," the minister stressed.