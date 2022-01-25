Facts

17:47 25.01.2022

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid Russia's shelling attacks – JFO HQ

1 min read
Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid Russia's shelling attacks – JFO HQ

Russia-led forces in Donbas have violated the ceasefire regime five times since the beginning of the day, as a result of which two Ukrainian servicemen were injured, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters reported.

"Since Tuesday midnight, five violations of the ceasefire regime by the armed formations of the Russian Federation have been recorded. In the direction of Avdiyivka, the armed formations of the Russian Federation opened fire from automatic and machine-gun anti-tank grenade launchers. Not far from Maryinka, the enemy opened fire with hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms," the staff said on Facebook.

Also, near Shyrokyne, the enemy fired from heavy machine guns and small arms, and near Pyschevyk, Russian mercenaries used an unmanned aerial vehicle, with which they fired VOG-17 shots.

"As a result of the enemy's actions, two servicemen of the Joint Forces were injured. The soldiers are placed in medical institutions. The health condition of one serviceman is satisfactory, of another is serious," the headquarters of the JFO stressed.

Tags: #donbas #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:39 10.01.2022
Two servicemen killed in Donbas, blown up by explosive device – JFO HQ

Two servicemen killed in Donbas, blown up by explosive device – JFO HQ

16:04 08.01.2022
Russian occupation forces continue to block traffic along most humanitarian road corridors at checkpoints in Donbas

Russian occupation forces continue to block traffic along most humanitarian road corridors at checkpoints in Donbas

10:33 05.01.2022
No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

11:36 03.01.2022
It is important to prevent further escalation in Donbas - Yermak after conversation between Zelensky, Biden

It is important to prevent further escalation in Donbas - Yermak after conversation between Zelensky, Biden

18:27 31.12.2021
Russian-occupation forces fire at Ukrainian positions, no casualties

Russian-occupation forces fire at Ukrainian positions, no casualties

18:21 30.12.2021
No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours

No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours

09:42 30.12.2021
Four ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas over past day, Ukrainian soldier wounded

Four ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas over past day, Ukrainian soldier wounded

10:35 29.12.2021
Three ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours

Three ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours

09:27 28.12.2021
Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times, two Ukrainian servicemen wounded – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times, two Ukrainian servicemen wounded – JFO HQ

12:02 25.12.2021
Russian occupation forces violate ceasefire 5 times, Ukrainian soldier wounded over past day

Russian occupation forces violate ceasefire 5 times, Ukrainian soldier wounded over past day

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

New batch of technical assistance from USA for Ukrainian Armed Forces arrive in Ukraine

Rada backs appeal to intl institutions on Russia's military blackmail, calls for setting time frame for Ukraine's integration into NATO

Britain, Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, USA to create fund to help Ukraine in late Jan – Reintegration Ministry

Kyiv Administration's first dpty head Povoroznyk served with charges in 'land plot for NSDC' case – Klitschko

Rivne region to enter 'red' level of epidemic danger over COVID-19 from Jan 27 – State Commission

LATEST

New batch of technical assistance from USA for Ukrainian Armed Forces arrive in Ukraine

Rada increases value of parcels imported to Ukraine without taxation for individuals to EUR 150

Rada backs appeal to intl institutions on Russia's military blackmail, calls for setting time frame for Ukraine's integration into NATO

Germany, Ukraine reach moment of truth on some fundamentally important issues for security, future of Ukraine – Kuleba

Britain, Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, USA to create fund to help Ukraine in late Jan – Reintegration Ministry

Ukraine's Promin Aerospace agrees to cooperate with cosmodrome operator in North Atlantic

Recognition of so-called 'L/DNR' to be step of Russia to withdraw from Minsk agreements - Reznikov

Kyiv Administration's first dpty head Povoroznyk served with charges in 'land plot for NSDC' case – Klitschko

Rivne region to enter 'red' level of epidemic danger over COVID-19 from Jan 27 – State Commission

Withdrawal of bill on transition period in occupied territories not related to upcoming meeting of advisers to Normandy Four leaders - Yermak

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD