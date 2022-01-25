Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid Russia's shelling attacks – JFO HQ

Russia-led forces in Donbas have violated the ceasefire regime five times since the beginning of the day, as a result of which two Ukrainian servicemen were injured, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters reported.

"Since Tuesday midnight, five violations of the ceasefire regime by the armed formations of the Russian Federation have been recorded. In the direction of Avdiyivka, the armed formations of the Russian Federation opened fire from automatic and machine-gun anti-tank grenade launchers. Not far from Maryinka, the enemy opened fire with hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms," the staff said on Facebook.

Also, near Shyrokyne, the enemy fired from heavy machine guns and small arms, and near Pyschevyk, Russian mercenaries used an unmanned aerial vehicle, with which they fired VOG-17 shots.

"As a result of the enemy's actions, two servicemen of the Joint Forces were injured. The soldiers are placed in medical institutions. The health condition of one serviceman is satisfactory, of another is serious," the headquarters of the JFO stressed.