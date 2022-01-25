Facts

12:52 25.01.2022

Ukraine's Promin Aerospace agrees to cooperate with cosmodrome operator in North Atlantic

The Ukrainian rocket company Promin Aerospace has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Atlantic Spaceport Consortium (ASC).

Promin Aerospace said the rocket company's main goal is to have a safe and secure launch site from which to rapidly iterate its developments and prepare for the commercial phase of the product.

The company emphasized that by confirming its relationship with a launch partner such as ASC, Promin Aerospace will be able to offer potential customers a reliable plan for launching their cargo into orbit.

"Cooperating with ASC is an important step in the development of Promin Aerospace ... We need a partner who can adapt. We see such a partner in ASC. Together we can quickly finalize the offer for our customers and ensure the smooth operation of the launch of the rocket," Mykhailo Rudomynsky, the co-founder and CEO of Promin Aerospace, said.

In addition, for the Azores-based ASC, cooperation with Promin Aerospace will allow it to better meet customer requirements and adapt its services and operational processes to new rocket launches, the company said.

Promin Aerospace's new rocket offers to launch small payloads into orbit and serve the suborbital and orbital launch markets. Thanks to its technology, Promin Aerospace can guarantee safety for the environmental and people when launching rockets, since virtually no rocket components remain in orbit and do not fall back into the ocean.

The Ukrainian rocket company Promin Aerospace, founded in January 2021, which is developing an ultralight launch vehicle, raised $500,000 from the Ukrainian fund QPDigital. The project plans to create the smallest solid rocket capable of launching a payload into orbit.

The Atlantic Spaceport Consortium is developing capabilities to operate launch pads on islands in the Atlantic Ocean. By moving launch sites away from populated areas, ASC eases the regulatory and logistical burden for launch vehicle suppliers and their customers. The consortium will also provide the necessary infrastructure, support equipment and facilities for payload integration and the smooth operation of launchers.

