15:50 20.01.2022

Slovakia not to engage in any activity to justify Russia's violation of intl law, Crimea annexation – PM

Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger assured Ukraine that the country's government will not engage in any activity to justify Russia's violation of international law and occupation of Crimea, the Denník N has reported.

"During the reign of Robert Fico, the Slovak Republic joined the states that condemned the annexation of Crimea and imposed sanctions against the Russian Federation. This is the official foreign policy line of the Slovak Republic, in which nothing has changed, and which is mandatory for members of the government," the Prime Minister said in a statement quoted by Denník N on Thursday.

Heger expects Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok to review the situation with Economy Minister Sulik.

As earlier reported, Slovak Economy Minister Richard Sulik said that sanctions against the Russian Federation only harm, and the Russian Federation will not return Crimea to Ukraine anyway.

Tags: #crimea #slovakia
