Almaty Airport resumes normal operation

The Almaty Airport has resumed normal operation, the airport press service said on Wednesday.

"The Almaty International Airport begins normal operation as the state of emergency and the curfew end in Almaty at 12 a.m. on January 19, 2022," the press service said.

The state of emergency declared in Kazakhstan on January 5 expired at midnight on January 19. Kazakhstan declared the state of emergency after protests against a steep rise of liquefied gas prices, which broke out in Zhanaozen in the Mangistau region of western Kazakhstan, developed into mass unrest across the country. The authorities said that criminals and terrorists took advantage of the situation and launched attacks on administrative buildings, police stations and shops. Almaty sustained the highest damage.

The Almaty Airport, which is the largest in Kazakhstan, was attacked in the small hours of January 6. The airport was trashed, and windows of cafes, shops and ticket offices were smashed. The airport reopened on January 13 yet flights were performed between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. The airport security was tightened to ensure law and order.

The Almaty Airport operates as part of the TAV Airports Holding.