Website of developer of public websites affected by hacker attack still not working

As of 11.30 am on Monday, the website of the company-developer of public websites affected by the hacker attack, Kitsoft, has not been put into operation.

The company itself on its Facebook page on Saturday night published an update of the post about the hacker attack.

According to Kitsoft, this hacker attack was of a complex nature and several vectors for the development of scenarios, and its goal is to destabilize and stress the situation in the country.

The company also said that not only websites developed by Kitsoft were affected, but also others: check.gov.ua, court.gov.ua, dsns.gov.ua, e-driver.hsc.gov.ua, e-journal .iea.gov.ua, mail.gov.ua and minregion.gov.ua.

"We test public websites that are supported by our company for vulnerabilities in due time, fix errors and update them. Unfortunately, not all customers enter into contracts for website support, and, accordingly, we do not have access to them and the ability to update them, because all rights after development are transferred to the customer. To prevent such attacks, it is important for the state to allocate resources for regular support and updating of IT systems," Kitsoft said.

The company also said that they continue work to restore the affected information resources.

As reported, on the night of January 14, there was a global hacker attack on the websites of the government of Ukraine. The websites of the Ministry of Education and Science, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the State Emergency Service, the Cabinet of Ministers, the Ministry of Energy, the Diia website did not work.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), together with the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine and the Cyber Police, is investigating the incident. According to the SBU, more than 70 government websites were attacked, 10 of which were subjected to unauthorized interference.

The SBU said it was investigating the involvement of the Russian intelligence services in the cyber attack: "So far, we can say that there are some signs of involvement in the incident of hacker groups associated with the Russian intelligence services." All details of the incident are documented within the framework of the previously criminal proceedings opened by the SBU.