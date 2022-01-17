Poroshenko calls on Ukraine's democratic forces to unite before his return to homeland

Ukraine's fifth President (2014-2019) and leader of the European Solidarity Party Petro Poroshenko has called on all democratic forces in the country to unite to protect sovereignty and democracy in the country and has confirmed that he is returning to Ukraine on Monday.

"We need unity of the whole world in the face of this attempt to return Ukraine to [fourth Ukrainian President Viktor] Yanukovych's time, and to bring Ukraine back to the state of Malorossiya. We have to stop, very decisively stop these attempts by responding to such attempts to implement such a scenario," Poroshenko said at a press conference in Warsaw on Sunday.

"How can this be done? Only by unity, unity in the country itself, unity of the democratic opposition. And this is one of the main reasons for my return to Ukraine. There are already a few hours left until my return. And we call for unity of all democratic forces in defense of Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and democracy. I'm very optimistic about that the possibility of a union, the unity of responsible democratic forces," the former president said.

He said that he has received many letters of support from politicians, activists, volunteers, deputies, journalists, including "from unexpected sources" over the past three weeks. "I have to be in Ukraine, in my homeland, among the millions of people who support me. We should strengthen our unity, unite the nation, do everything to bolster Ukraine's ability to withstand and counter [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's scenario [...]. My return will give another reason to announce an extraordinary parliamentary session dedicated to these threats," the politician said.

The European Solidarity leader added that he was going to Ukraine "for the sake of unity, for the sake of helping the country, so that we can stand in defense of Ukraine and attract international attention." "I'm also going as a member of the Ukrainian parliament, and I can't skip any sessions [...] and skip a session of the Verkhovna Rada," Poroshenko said.