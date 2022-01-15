Facts

15:39 15.01.2022

EU strongly condemns cyberattack against Ukraine – Borrell declaration on behalf of EU

The European Union strongly condemns a cyberattack against Ukraine committed on government websites on January 14, calling it unacceptable.

The corresponding statement on behalf of the EU was made by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

"This cyberattack against the Ukrainian government websites is unacceptable. Such actions aim at destabilizing Ukraine and spreading disinformation and could contribute to further escalation of the already tense situation," he stated.

"Ukraine has reacted quickly and decisively to the attacks thanks to its increased cyber resilience. The European Union and its member states are in contact with Ukraine and stand ready to provide additional, direct, technical assistance to Ukraine to remediate this attack and further support Ukraine against any destabilizing actions, including by further building up its resilience against hybrid and cyber threats. We reconfirm our unequivocal support to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders," the high representative said.

