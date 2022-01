G7 support Ukraine in connection with cyberattack committed against it

The G7 countries support Ukraine in connection with the cyberattack committed against it, the German chairmanship of the G7 Ambassadors Support Group in Kyiv has reported.

"G7 countries are strongly united in support of Ukraine at this tense time. G7 Ambassadors call on all political leaders in Ukraine to show similar unity & resolve," their statement on Twitter reads.