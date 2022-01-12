Russia does not promise de-escalation, neither state that it would not follow - US Under Secretary of State

U.S. Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said after the Russia-NATO Council meeting that Russia did not make any promises of de-escalation, but at the same time there were no statements from Russia that it would not follow.

Answering a journalist's question about whether Russia promised at the meeting to de-escalate tensions on the border with Ukraine, Sherman said there was no obligation to de-escalate, but there were no statements that there would be no de-escalation.