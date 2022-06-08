US Dpty Secretary of State, Ukrainian Dpty FM discuss assistance to Kyiv

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, at a meeting with Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmytro Senik in Seoul, discussed issues of U.S. support to Kyiv including "long-term efforts", the U.S, Department of State reported.

"The Deputy Secretary provided an update on U.S. assistance to Ukraine, including security, humanitarian, and economic assistance, as well as budgetary support and aid for long-term efforts," the message reads.

The parties also discussed the impact of Russia’s brutal war of aggression "on global food security and our commitment to getting Ukraine’s grain to international markets," the Department said.

Sherman also announced "continued support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s unprovoked aggression."