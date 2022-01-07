Religious services in Kazakhstan to be held without congregation during state of emergency

Religious events in Kazakhstan will be held without congregation while the country remains under the state of emergency, the state television channel Khabar 24 reported on Thursday.

"For the duration of the state of emergency mass gatherings, including religious ones, are banned. Thus, no collective prayers will be held nationwide and churches will be closed to visitors," the report said.

Services celebrating the Orthodox Christmas, marked on January 7, will be held without flock, Khabar 24 said.

Kazakhstan imposed a state of emergency until January 19.