Border Guard Service produces almost 2,000 coils of barbed wire that will go to border with Belarus

The State Border Guard Service has manufactured almost 2,000 coils of barbed wire at its own facilities, the service's website said on Wednesday.

"To date, three lines have been assembled in the deployed production, which make it possible to produce wire fences of the Egoza type and mesh netting. The necessary staff of a back-up team has also been formed, working in shifts," Head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deineko said during a visit to a workshop for production of barbed wire, deployed in the main center for training personnel.

According to him, the wire produced will be sent for installation on the border with Belarus.

"Such work is extremely urgent. Considering a need for quick and efficient arrangement of the border, these barriers are one of the elements of organizing tasks in accordance with a plan of engineering arrangement. Today they are already used in areas requiring priority arrangement," the head of the service said.

To ensure uninterrupted production of Egoza, about 300 tonnes of raw materials were purchased at the expense of the reserve fund of the State Budget, and more than 200 tonnes of raw materials were received by border guards from a number of organizations, the report says.

The service also stressed that due to possible migration flows from Belarus, Ukraine has significantly intensified the arrangement of the northern section of the border: since November of last year, tens of kilometers of barriers have been arranged. Some 30 established engineering groups of border guards are constantly working. In addition, about 1,500 coils of Egoza spiral barbed wire were also received from local self-government bodies, representatives of the public, and charitable organizations for arrangement of the border.

As reported, in November, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allocated UAH 175 million for the implementation of priority measures to eliminate the consequences of a social emergency related to complication of a situation on the Ukrainian-Belarusian part of the state border. To strengthen the protection of the state border with Belarus, UAH 214 million were allocated, including UAH 76 million for the State Border Guard Service to strengthen vulnerable sections of the border and the purchase of barbed wire.