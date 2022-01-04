SBI refutes info about withdrawal from court of its motion for Poroshenko's arrest

The information that the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) withdrew from the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv the petition for the election for the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko a preventive measure in the form of detention is not true, the press service of the Bureau has reported.

"The State Bureau of Investigations notes that the information released today about the alleged withdrawal from the Pechersky District Court of the city of Kyiv on December 29, 2021 by the investigator of the State Bureau of Investigations of the petition for the application of a preventive measure in the form of detention in relation to the fifth president of Ukraine does not correspond to reality. In order to avoid manipulation and subsequent informational speculations around this criminal proceeding, we inform that the above information published in the media does not correspond to reality, these procedural decisions were not taken," the message says.

The Bureau confirmed to the Interfax-Ukraine agency that the corresponding petition had been submitted to the court.

"There is a petition and no one has withdrawn it," the SBI explained.

Earlier, the media reported that the petition to arrest Poroshenko was withdrawn for revision.

As reported, on December 20, the State Bureau of Investigations notified Poroshenko of suspicion of high treason and assistance to terrorist organizations in the framework of the case on the criminal scheme for supplying coal from the temporarily occupied territories. Due to the impossibility of serving a written notice of suspicion personally, it was sent to the place of residence, registration, as well as to the place of work.

Poroshenko's lawyer Illia Novikov said that Poroshenko's suspicion is illegal and has no legal basis. In turn, the statement of the European Solidarity said that Poroshenko will return to Ukraine, but according to his own schedule, and not "according to the scenario of Zelensky's New Year videos." Poroshenko himself said that he would return from an overseas business trip in the first half of January 2022.

Earlier, within the framework of the same criminal proceedings, MP of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Viktor Medvedchuk and former Energy Minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn were notified of the suspicion.