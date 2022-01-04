Law prohibiting access of Russian ships to internal waterways of Ukraine comes into force

On Saturday, January 1, the law On Inland Water Transport comes into force, which, among other things, provides for a ban on entering the inland waterways of Ukraine for ships flying the flag of the aggressor state - Russia.

"It is prohibited to enter the inland waterways of Ukraine: for ships carrying the flag of the aggressor state; for ships belonging to citizens of the aggressor state or business entities registered on the territory of the aggressor state, or to individuals and legal entities in respect of which special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) in accordance with the Law of Ukraine On Sanctions," the text of the law said.

In addition, such ships are prohibited from carrying passengers and cargo. This document also prohibits Russian ships from entering Ukrainian ports. Among other things, the registration of Russian ships in the State Ship Register of Ukraine is also prohibited.

The law comes into force on January 1, 2022.

As reported, the law was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on December 3, 2021 and signed by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on December 30.