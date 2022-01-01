Law on foundations of national resistance enters into force in Ukraine

On Saturday, January 1, the law "On the foundations of national resistance" adopted by the Verkhovna Rada in July 2021 enters into force in Ukraine.

According to the law, national resistance is an integral part of the comprehensive defense of the state, which includes a set of measures for the widest possible involvement of citizens of Ukraine in ensuring military security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, deterring and repelling aggression.

At the same time, the general leadership of the national resistance is carried out by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces - the President of Ukraine.

The components of national resistance are territorial defense, a resistance movement and preparation of Ukrainian citizens for national resistance. The direct management of the territorial defense is carried out by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine through the commander of the territorial defense forces of the Armed Forces.

The bill provides that within the framework of the territorial defense system, it is also possible to create volunteer formations of territorial communities that are allowed to use their own hunting weapons.

The leading role in organizing, preparing, supporting and performing the tasks of resistance should belong to the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the leadership of the resistance movement will be carried out by the commander of the Special Operations Forces.

The law came into force on the day following the day of its publication - August 1, 2021, and put into effect on January 1, 2022.

As reported, 313 deputies voted at a plenary session on July 16 for presidential bill No. 5557 "On the foundations of national resistance" at the second reading. On Thursday, July 29, Zelensky signed the law.