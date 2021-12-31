Facts

13:21 31.12.2021

Biden warns Putin about readiness to decisively respond if Russia further invades Ukraine, calls for de-escalation - White House

1 min read
Biden warns Putin about readiness to decisively respond if Russia further invades Ukraine, calls for de-escalation - White House

U.S. President Joe Biden, in a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, warned him about the readiness of the United States and its allies to take decisive measures in the event of a Russian attack on Ukraine, the White House has reported.

"He made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine," White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement.

In addition, Biden called on Putin to ease tensions near Ukraine.

This is the second conversation between the American and Russian leaders in a month. The first one was held on December 7 via videoconference. The leaders discussed bilateral relations, issues of strategic stability, cyber security, as well as the situation around Ukraine and NATO's eastward expansion.

Tags: #biden #putin
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:14 30.12.2021
Putin, Biden to discuss agenda of recent virtual summit, topical aspects of security guarantee talks due in Jan in phone call on Thursday

Putin, Biden to discuss agenda of recent virtual summit, topical aspects of security guarantee talks due in Jan in phone call on Thursday

17:53 24.12.2021
Ukraine would gain from Nord Stream 2 launch due to reduction of spot prices – Putin

Ukraine would gain from Nord Stream 2 launch due to reduction of spot prices – Putin

12:44 20.12.2021
Putin-Zelensky meeting not being prepared - Peskov

Putin-Zelensky meeting not being prepared - Peskov

14:38 13.12.2021
Ukraine's MFA calls Putin's assertion that Ukraine allegedly didn't return foreign assets of USSR to Russia a manipulation of facts

Ukraine's MFA calls Putin's assertion that Ukraine allegedly didn't return foreign assets of USSR to Russia a manipulation of facts

16:35 11.12.2021
Putin recognizes leaders of militants in Donbas as his reps, presenting them with United Russia party cards – Poroshenko

Putin recognizes leaders of militants in Donbas as his reps, presenting them with United Russia party cards – Poroshenko

10:57 10.12.2021
White House: Biden assures Zelensky in USA's commitment to 'no decisions or discussions about Ukraine without Ukraine'

White House: Biden assures Zelensky in USA's commitment to 'no decisions or discussions about Ukraine without Ukraine'

10:15 10.12.2021
Biden in his talk with Zelensky says any decisions relating to Ukraine cannot be made without Ukraine – Yermak

Biden in his talk with Zelensky says any decisions relating to Ukraine cannot be made without Ukraine – Yermak

17:26 08.12.2021
Plenković on Biden-Putin talk: messages given to de-escalate conflict

Plenković on Biden-Putin talk: messages given to de-escalate conflict

09:12 08.12.2021
Biden warns Putin about 'strong economic, other measures' in case of military escalation with Ukraine - White House

Biden warns Putin about 'strong economic, other measures' in case of military escalation with Ukraine - White House

10:25 07.12.2021
Biden speaks to leaders of France, Germany, Italy, UK before calling Putin – White House

Biden speaks to leaders of France, Germany, Italy, UK before calling Putin – White House

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Estonia plans to supply Ukraine with anti-tank weapons, howitzers

Erdogan says Turkey ready to mediate between Ukraine and Russia

Ukraine sees 7,029 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

Issue of sanctions against Poroshenko not raised at NSDC meeting on Thursday - Danilov

Kyiv's court opens proceedings on suit of fugitive President Yanukovych against Rada regarding recognition of fact of his self-removal from office in 2014

LATEST

Estonia plans to supply Ukraine with anti-tank weapons, howitzers

Erdogan says Turkey ready to mediate between Ukraine and Russia

Ukraine sees 7,029 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

PGO actively works on transfer of PrivatBank case for UAH 8.3 bln to court - Venediktova

Issue of sanctions against Poroshenko not raised at NSDC meeting on Thursday - Danilov

No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours

Ukravtodor plans to eliminate all dangerous places on roads by 2024

Kyiv's court opens proceedings on suit of fugitive President Yanukovych against Rada regarding recognition of fact of his self-removal from office in 2014

Zelensky approves timing of military dismissal, conduct of conscriptions for military service in 2022

SBI reports suspicion to commander of militants, who led shelling on Ukrainian positions in Luhansk region

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD