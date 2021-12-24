Facts

18:55 24.12.2021

Interfax-Ukraine team wishes you a Merry Christmas!

Interfax-Ukraine team wishes you a Merry Christmas!

Sending greetings to subscribers and colleagues celebrating Christmas on December 25 with this bright holiday!

May the joy of Christmas bring you hope for a better life, faith and love!

