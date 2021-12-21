SBI prevents transfer of secret data on air defense control system of Ukraine to Russian special services

The SBI military counterintelligence service exposed an ex-official of one of the units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on secret collection of secret military information.

"It has been established that the former soldier secretly collected data of state secrets at the workplace. The attacker illegally copied classified defense information with the help of unlawful interference in the unit's automated information systems," the SBI press service reported.

The received classified materials were stored at the malefactor's place of residence. In the course of investigative and operational actions, the SBI officers seized from the attacker illegally obtained materials on the organization of the control system of the air defense forces of Ukraine.

During searches in his home, law enforcement officers found flash drives with secret military information, as well as computer equipment and communication equipment with evidence of illegal activity.

The issue of informing a man about suspicion under Part 1 of Article 258-3 (participation in a terrorist group or terrorist organization), part 2 of Article 362 (unauthorized actions with information that is processed in electronic computers, automated systems, computer networks or stored on carriers of such information, committed by a person who has the right to access it) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and the choice of a preventive measure by the court.

Pretrial investigation continues to establish all the circumstances of the offense.