First UAH 500 mln spent on payments of UAH 1,000 within ePidtrymka program – PM

The first UAH 500 million has already been allocated for payments of UAH 1,000 within the framework of the ePidtrymka program, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"Yesterday, the program's testers have already received the first UAH 500 million, and from December 19, every [vaccinated] Ukrainian will be able to receive UAH 1,000," he said from the parliamentary rostrum during an hour of questions to the government.

As reported, Alfa Bank, A-Bank, monobank, PrivatBank, Ukrgasbank and Oschadbank were the first to join the "ePidtrymka" program for the payment of UAH 1,000 to vaccinated citizens. It was noted that Alfa Bank offers new customers an additional UAH 100 in bonuses.

On December 15, PrivatBank and Oschadbank launched the possibility of opening cards within the framework of the ePidtrymka project. To credit the amount of the benefit, it is enough to apply from December 19 for PrivatBank and from December 20 for Oschadbank for UAH 1,000 in the Diia mobile application, choose a card number for the payment of benefits and give consent to the processing of personal data.

According to the adopted amendments to the 2021 state budget, every Ukrainian who has received two vaccines against COVID-19 will be able to receive UAH 1,000 for sports, travel and visits to cultural institutions. Later, books purchase were added to this list.

As Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said, more than 12 million citizens are currently vaccinated against COVID-19 in two doses. In three regions of Ukraine, more than 50% of the adult population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.