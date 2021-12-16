Facts

17:15 16.12.2021

Ukraine accepts two more out of eight contracted coal batches from USA, Colombia

1 min read
Ukraine receives two next Panamax-class vessels with imported coal totaling 131,00 tonnes, the first of which with 55,000 tonnes of coal originating from Colombia docked at the TIS port on Thursday at 13.30.

According to a press release from DTEK Energy, the second vessel with 76,000 tonnes of coal from the United States will dock at the Pivdenny seaport at night.

"In addition to two Panamax vessels with imported coal, which have already arrived and are almost completely delivered to Ukrainian thermal power plants, we meet two more vessels with coal from the United States and Colombia," CEO of DTEK Energy Ildar Saleev said.

As of the middle of December 2021, the company contracted eight shiploads of coal to import to Ukraine from the United States and Colombia with a total volume of almost 545,000 tonnes.

Tags: #coal
