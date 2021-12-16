Kyiv City State Administration to be highlighted by Crimean Tatar ornament 'Örnek' on Dec 16-17

The building of Kyiv City State Administration on the Khreschatyk Street will be illuminated with the Crimean Tatar traditional ornament "Örnek," which was recognized by UNESCO as part of the intangible cultural heritage.

"On the occasion of the adoption of the decision and with the assistance of the Association of Cities of Ukraine, with which the National Commission of Ukraine for UNESCO signed a Memorandum of Cooperation on September 13, 2021, that during December 16-17 the building of the Kyiv City State Administration on Khreschatyk (Kyiv) will be illuminated with Örnek ornament using 3D mapping technologies," the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said.

As reported, at the 16th session, during a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission in Paris, it was decided to include the ornament in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.