Kyiv Institute of National Guard will probably switch to training cadets by standards of NATO countries

As early as the beginning of the 2022 academic year (August-September), cadets of the Kyiv Institute of the National Guard of Ukraine are scheduled to begin training in a promising military education system adopted in NATO member states, the press service of the National Guard said on Wednesday.

"The main difference between the approaches of this education and the one available in Ukraine is the correlation with the career of an officer, when obtaining a higher rank and appointment to a higher position is preceded by a mandatory increase in the level of military education," the National Guard said on its website.

This was agreed upon by the participants of the multilateral meeting at the Main Directorate of the National Guard of Ukraine. Representatives of the Doctrine and Education Advisory Group (DEAG), led by Lt. Col. Robert Nesbit, and the Joint Operational and Tactical Group of the Armed Forces of Canada in Ukraine (Operation UNIFIER) spoke about the understanding of the concepts and features of the L-system of military professional education in the United States and Canada under the direction of Pierre-Luc Laroschel.

"The format of professional military education involves first training in professional courses L-1A, L-1B (platoon) and L-1C (company) tactical level, then - command and staff courses L-2 (battalion-brigade), then - on the course L-3 for officers of the joint staffs of the operational level in the ranks of lieutenant colonel-colonel and course L-4 of senior management of the strategic level (colonel-general)," the National Guard said.

They said that today Ukrainian military are focusing on the practical implementation of the pilot course of professional military education level L-1A and L-1B at the Kyiv Institute of NMU.

"We know the realities of Ukrainian legislation and that there are differences in approaches to curriculum development in different countries of the North Atlantic Alliance. We need to find the main and common in these approaches and adapt this system to Ukrainian realities. Today we are focusing on the tactical level of education, which corresponds to the bachelor's degree," said Colonel Volodymyr Hrabchak, Head of the International Cooperation Department of the NMU Main Directorate.

In their turn, foreign advisers not only explained how L-courses have been implemented in their curricula, but also told stories from their own experience: what are the advantages of such a system and how such multilevel education and certain strict rules for selecting candidates justify itself in the long run .

"Following the meeting, the parties agreed to establish a working group and cooperate in developing a curriculum for the Kyiv Institute of NMU and the next meeting at the university," the National Guard said.