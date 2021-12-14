USA is in direct contact with Russia, Ukraine, continues to pursue diplomatic path forward – White House

The United States, in addition to European countries, is directly engaged in a dialogue with Russia and Ukraine in order to resolve the differences between Moscow and Kyiv through diplomatic means, White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki has said on Monday, December 13.

"Day by day, what we are working to do here is have – keep the lines of diplomatic engagement open; have those conversations with Europeans, but also directly with the Ukrainians and the Russians; and continue to look and pursue a path — a diplomatic path forward," the official said.

Psaki said that at the moment U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried is in Kiyiv, who then, on Tuesday, will go to Moscow for talks with Russian officials. According to Psaki, during the visit, Donfried will discuss the buildup of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine and will pledge Washington's commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty.

After the trip to Russia, she said that Donfried will go to Brussels to discuss the situation with NATO Allies and EU partners, which has been kind of how we have approached this to date.

She said the U.S. national security team is also working with European partners.