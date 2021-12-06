Facts

Zelensky visits front-line positions of Ukrainian military in Donbas

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, December 6, visited the front-line positions of the Ukrainian military in Donbas, the presidential press service reports.

"During his working trip to Donetsk region, President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the front-line positions of the Ukrainian army in the zone of the Joint Forces Operation and congratulated the military on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement said.

It notes that the head of state talked to the servicemen and presented them with valuable gifts. In addition, state awards were presented to five servicemen.

"I am honored to be with you today. Thank you for defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine [...] I am convinced that with people like you, we will definitely win," Zelensky said.

According to the President's Office, the head of state also got acquainted with the operational situation in the JFO zone and examined the command post of one of the brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

