12:06 03.12.2021

Analogue of NSPA to be created in Defense Ministry – Reznikov

Analogue of NSPA to be created in Defense Ministry – Reznikov

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov plans to create in the ministry an analogue of NATO's support and procurement agency - NSPA.

"Among the priority measures for building an effective, transparent procurement system, we plan to create in the Ministry of Defense an analogue of the NATO Support and Procurement Agency - NSPA. Structurally, it contains a part that purchases goods, works and services for defense purposes, as well as a part, which is responsible for providing food, fuel ...," said Reznikov during an hour of questions to the government at a plenary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

Earlier, Reznikov said that he would soon approve the new structure of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Tags: #defense_minister #reznikov
