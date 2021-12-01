The Israeli Minister of Energy has been invited to Ukraine to discuss prospects for energy cooperation

Prospects for cooperation between Ukraine and Israel were discussed during the 12th plenary session of the Ukrainian-Israeli Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation. The Embassy of Ukraine to the State of Israel reported this at Facebook.

«On November 30, during the 12th Plenary Session of the Joint Ukrainian-Israeli Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel Yevgen Korniychuk stressed the importance of intensifying cooperation in the sphere of energy», - the statement said.

The head of the Ukrainian part of the commission, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov, conveyed an invitation to the Minister of Energy of Israel Karin Elgarar to visit Ukraine to discuss prospects for bilateral energy cooperation.

«In particular, the possibility of a joint Ukrainian-Israeli-American consortium to implement natural gas projects on the Black Sea shelf could be discussed», - the statement said.