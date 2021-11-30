Facts

18:52 30.11.2021

Some nine parties pass to Rada, European Solidarity leads - KIIS poll

2 min read
Some nine political parties would have overcome the 5% passing barrier if the elections to the Verkhovna Rada were held next Sunday, there is a chance for another party to get into parliament, according to a study conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) November 26-29.

Some 17.1% of those who decided on their choice would vote for the European Solidarity party, 15% would vote for the Servant of the People party, 13.3% - for Batkivschyna, 9,9% would choose for the Reasonable Politics party of ex-speaker Dmytro Razumkov, 9,2% would vote for the Opposition Platform - For Life party; some 6,7% would choose the Strength and Honor party; some 5.7% for the Ukrainian Strategy of Groisman; some 5,4% for the Radical Party of Oleh Liashko; some 5.3% would vote for the Nashi party - according to the website of the KIIS.

The result of the "UDAR" party, for which 4.5% of the respondents are ready to vote, is below the passing threshold, but within the limits of the statistical error from it.

Some 2.8% of the respondents intend to vote for the Svoboda party, 2.7% - for the Shariy party, 1.8% - for the Holos, and 0.5% for all other parties taken together.

In addition, 0.8% of the total number of respondents said they did not intend to vote in the parliamentary elections, 7.5% intend to vote against all political forces, and 5.1% found it difficult to answer.

"It should be noted that according to formal criteria, the ratings of such political forces as the European Solidarity and the Servant of the People differ within the framework of statistical error. The ratings of the European Solidarity and Batkivschyna differ by more than statistical error, and Batkivschyna - within the statistical error", the press release of the KIIS said.

The survey was conducted by telephone interviews using a computer (computer-assisted telephone interviews, CATI) based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers of 1,203 respondents aged 18 and over, living in all government-controlled regions of Ukraine. The sample is representative, the statistical error with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.1 does not exceed 3.2% for indicators close to 50%, 2.7% for indicators close to 25%, 2.1% - for indicators close to 12% and 1.4% - for indicators close to 5%.

Interfax-Ukraine
