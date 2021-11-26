Facts

19:07 26.11.2021

Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas – JFO HQ

1 min read
Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas – JFO HQ

A Ukrainian soldier was killed in the area of ​​the Joint Force Operation (JFO) in Donbas on Friday as a result of shelling by Russian-occupation forces.

"As a result of hostile actions, one soldier was wounded incompatible with life," the JFO said on Facebook.

In total, from the beginning of the day to 17:00, Russian-occupation forces twice violated the ceasefire, one of which was with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements. The enemy fired from 82mm mortars and small arms.

"The Ukrainian defenders opened fire in return, without using the weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements, and forced the enemy to stop shelling," the JFO said.

Tags: #killed #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:52 23.11.2021
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid three enemy attacks in Donbas

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid three enemy attacks in Donbas

17:48 22.11.2021
Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire 4 times in Donbas, one Ukrainian military wounded

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire 4 times in Donbas, one Ukrainian military wounded

12:36 22.11.2021
Russia-led forces fire at Ukrainian positions three times since midnight, one soldier wounded

Russia-led forces fire at Ukrainian positions three times since midnight, one soldier wounded

11:56 20.11.2021
Ukrainian military killed as a result of shelling by Russian occupation forces in Donbas

Ukrainian military killed as a result of shelling by Russian occupation forces in Donbas

12:55 19.11.2021
Ukrainian soldier killed amid enemy shooting in Donbas - JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier killed amid enemy shooting in Donbas - JFO HQ

10:23 18.11.2021
Four servicemen wounded, another one receives combat injury amid shelling in Donbas

Four servicemen wounded, another one receives combat injury amid shelling in Donbas

18:12 12.11.2021
Ukrainian prisoner Ruslan Makarets, illegally convicted of 'espionage,' killed by stabbing attack in Makiyivka colony – Denisova

Ukrainian prisoner Ruslan Makarets, illegally convicted of 'espionage,' killed by stabbing attack in Makiyivka colony – Denisova

17:37 12.11.2021
Two Ukrainian soldiers killed by unknown device in Donbas – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian soldiers killed by unknown device in Donbas – JFO HQ

09:43 10.11.2021
Ceasefire observed in Donbas since Wednesday midnight

Ceasefire observed in Donbas since Wednesday midnight

11:22 06.11.2021
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid shelling in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid shelling in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Akhmetov denies Zelensky's statement on possible participation in putsch

Zelensky expecting Putin's public statement refuting Russia's plans for escalation in Donbas

Zelensky: Rinat Akhmetov's circle drives him into war against Ukraine, its president

COVID-19 wave may leave Ukraine by start of winter holidays season

Ukraine manages to postpone peak of COVID-19 incidence due to norm on mandatory self-isolation for those returning from Russia – chief sanitary doctor

LATEST

Akhmetov denies Zelensky's statement on possible participation in putsch

Zelensky calls lack of activity in agreements with Russia his mistake

France to insist on holding Normandy Four summit with new German Chancellor – Zelensky

Zelensky expecting Putin's public statement refuting Russia's plans for escalation in Donbas

Demchenko didn't sign 'Kharkiv agreements' as Dpty FM – Zelensky

Zelensky: Issue of Ukrnafta unbundling not resolved, no money to pay Kolomoisky

Zelensky: Yermak to contact Russian presidential administration soon

Zelensky: Burba unlawfully discloses classified info on Wagner PMC special operation

Zelensky: Rinat Akhmetov's circle drives him into war against Ukraine, its president

COVID-19 wave may leave Ukraine by start of winter holidays season

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD