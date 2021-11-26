Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas – JFO HQ

A Ukrainian soldier was killed in the area of ​​the Joint Force Operation (JFO) in Donbas on Friday as a result of shelling by Russian-occupation forces.

"As a result of hostile actions, one soldier was wounded incompatible with life," the JFO said on Facebook.

In total, from the beginning of the day to 17:00, Russian-occupation forces twice violated the ceasefire, one of which was with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements. The enemy fired from 82mm mortars and small arms.

"The Ukrainian defenders opened fire in return, without using the weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements, and forced the enemy to stop shelling," the JFO said.