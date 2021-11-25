Ukraine reports nearly 17,000 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 16,943 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 26,811 recoveries and 628 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, November 24, Ukraine has recorded 16,943 new cases of COVID-19 (including 1,451 children and 304 medical workers), while 275,319 persons have been vaccinated for COVID-19, including 82,501 who have received their first shot and 192,818 who have completed their vaccination. In the past 24 hours, 3,404 persons have been hospitalized, 628 have died, and 26,811 have recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 3.384 million coronavirus infections, including 2.852 million recoveries and 83,541 deaths.

As of this date, 13.083 million people have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine, including 13.083 million who have received the first shot and 10.418 million who have completed their vaccination. As many as 23.501 million shots have been administered to date.