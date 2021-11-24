Training with integrated use of Bayraktar, Javelin being held at Shyroky Lan training ground

The Armed Forces of Ukraine at the Shyroky Lan training ground (Mykolaiv region) are conducting trainings with the integrated use of high-precision weapons, unmanned aerial vehicles, electronic warfare equipment, automated control systems and other modern weapons, including Bayraktar reconnaissance and strike systems and Javelin anti-tank missile systems, the Ministry of Defense has said.

"At the training ground, trainings are being held with the integrated use of high-precision weapons, unmanned aerial vehicles, electronic warfare equipment, automated control systems and other modern weapons. In particular, fire missions were performed by the crews of anti-tank guided missiles FGM-148 Javelin, ATGM Stugna-P, ATGM Kosar, ATGM Barrier," the ministry said on its website on Tuesday evening.

Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Canada, Larisa Galadza, and the Kingdom of Sweden, Tobias Thyberg, as well as military attachés of Canada, Colonel Robert Foster, of U.S., Colonel Brandon Presley, of Turkish Republic Captain 1st Rank, Cengiz Cevik, visited the training ground together with Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lieutenant General Valeriy Zaluzhny.

The information notes that high-ranking officials got acquainted with the procedure for performing combat missions at the strong point, fortification equipment and outfitting of servicemen of one of the combat brigades.