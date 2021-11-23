Facts

10:43 23.11.2021

NATO, EU countries hold consultations on readiness to take decisive steps ahead of Russia's actions on border with Ukraine - Reznikov

2 min read
NATO, EU countries hold consultations on readiness to take decisive steps ahead of Russia's actions on border with Ukraine - Reznikov

U.S. and British Defense Ministers Lloyd Austin and Ben Wallace during talks with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov assured him that there are very serious consultations between other partners of the Alliance and the EU on the readiness to take very decisive steps ahead in connection with the actions of the Russian Federation on the border with Ukraine, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov said.

"I have been assured of unconditional support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within the borders recognized by the international community. And I have been assured that there are very serious consultations taking place between other partners of the Alliance and EU partners on their readiness to take very decisive steps, and to stay ahead. It will concern both political and economic steps, including certain assistance to Ukraine," Reznikov said on the air of the "Freedom of Speech" program on ICTV on Monday.

According to him, he had the opportunity to meet not only with the U.S. Secretary of Defense, but also with representatives of the U.S. State Department, the National Security and Defense Council, senators, and representatives of Congress.

"Everywhere the same phrase sounds: "We are sending very serious signals that, God forbid, direct intervention in the territory of Ukraine and aggression by the Russian Federation will be very expensive for them in all dimensions of understanding the word 'expensive," Reznikov said.

Tags: #usa #nato #reznikov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:22 20.11.2021
Ukraine should work on obtaining MAP in NATO, tightening sanctions against Russia - Poroshenko

Ukraine should work on obtaining MAP in NATO, tightening sanctions against Russia - Poroshenko

09:55 19.11.2021
Reznikov makes first visit to U.S. as Secretary of Defense, meeting with head of Pentagon, negotiations in State Department, Congress scheduled

Reznikov makes first visit to U.S. as Secretary of Defense, meeting with head of Pentagon, negotiations in State Department, Congress scheduled

16:57 15.11.2021
Kuleba calls on NATO countries to coordinate with Ukraine, take measures that could help contain Russia

Kuleba calls on NATO countries to coordinate with Ukraine, take measures that could help contain Russia

09:32 15.11.2021
Ukraine receives about 80 tonnes of ammunition from US

Ukraine receives about 80 tonnes of ammunition from US

09:21 12.11.2021
US warns Europe that Russia may plan Ukraine invasion - media

US warns Europe that Russia may plan Ukraine invasion - media

13:31 10.11.2021
Kuleba arrives in Washington to discuss Ukraine's security, Nord Stream 2, attracting US investments

Kuleba arrives in Washington to discuss Ukraine's security, Nord Stream 2, attracting US investments

15:02 09.11.2021
Kuleba: powerful allies, partners of Ukraine ready to charge Russia with high price tag for aggression expansion

Kuleba: powerful allies, partners of Ukraine ready to charge Russia with high price tag for aggression expansion

13:03 06.11.2021
USA watches Russian troop movements on border with Ukraine – Pentagon representative

USA watches Russian troop movements on border with Ukraine – Pentagon representative

11:02 05.11.2021
U.S.-Ukraine Strategic Partnership Commission to become opportunity to reaffirm US commitment to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty – US State Dept Spokesperson

U.S.-Ukraine Strategic Partnership Commission to become opportunity to reaffirm US commitment to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty – US State Dept Spokesperson

12:53 04.11.2021
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European, Eurasian Affairs arrives in Kyiv

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European, Eurasian Affairs arrives in Kyiv

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid three enemy attacks in Donbas

Main Intelligence Directorate reports on increase of combat readiness of Russian troops in ORDLO

Health Minister announces acceleration of current COVID-19 wave decline

Ukraine records 12,729 new cases of COVID-19 in a day - Health Ministry

MP Shakhov suspected of not declaring almost UAH 60 mln

LATEST

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid three enemy attacks in Donbas

Prosecutor General: implementing step-by-step strategy to maintain EU sanctions against ex-officials

Main Intelligence Directorate reports on increase of combat readiness of Russian troops in ORDLO

Health Minister announces acceleration of current COVID-19 wave decline

Ukraine records 12,729 new cases of COVID-19 in a day - Health Ministry

MP Shakhov suspected of not declaring almost UAH 60 mln

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire 4 times in Donbas, one Ukrainian military wounded

Ukraine does not plan military offensive in Donbas, keeps working to 'revive' Normandy format – FM

Poroshenko urges to grant Ukraine MAP at NATO summit in June 2022

Russia-led forces fire at Ukrainian positions three times since midnight, one soldier wounded

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD