NATO, EU countries hold consultations on readiness to take decisive steps ahead of Russia's actions on border with Ukraine - Reznikov

U.S. and British Defense Ministers Lloyd Austin and Ben Wallace during talks with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov assured him that there are very serious consultations between other partners of the Alliance and the EU on the readiness to take very decisive steps ahead in connection with the actions of the Russian Federation on the border with Ukraine, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov said.

"I have been assured of unconditional support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within the borders recognized by the international community. And I have been assured that there are very serious consultations taking place between other partners of the Alliance and EU partners on their readiness to take very decisive steps, and to stay ahead. It will concern both political and economic steps, including certain assistance to Ukraine," Reznikov said on the air of the "Freedom of Speech" program on ICTV on Monday.

According to him, he had the opportunity to meet not only with the U.S. Secretary of Defense, but also with representatives of the U.S. State Department, the National Security and Defense Council, senators, and representatives of Congress.

"Everywhere the same phrase sounds: "We are sending very serious signals that, God forbid, direct intervention in the territory of Ukraine and aggression by the Russian Federation will be very expensive for them in all dimensions of understanding the word 'expensive," Reznikov said.