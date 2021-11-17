The city of Dnipro is interested in establishing cooperation with the Israeli city of Netanya - the Embassy

The state and prospects of cooperation between Ukraine and Israel at the regional level in the economic, investment and humanitarian spheres, as well as cooperation between the cities of Dnipro and Netanya were the subject of an online meeting between Ukrainian Ambassador to the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk and Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov. The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel reported this at Facebook.

«Given the potential of the city, as well as its dynamic development, it was agreed to expand the twinning by establishing cooperation between the Dnipro and Netanya. The priority steps for the expected future have been agreed, in particular the joint participation of the Dnipro and Netanya mayors in the Ukrainian-Israeli Innovation and Investment Summit to be held on December 15, 2021 in Kyiv under the slogan «Ukraine-Israel: 30 years of friendship and cooperation». And the Dnipro-Netanya online conference in the second decade of December 2021», - the statement reads.

In addition, the idea of organizing a common ecosystem - Israeli-Ukrainian Startup / Business Accelerator Program - aroused mutual interest.

«As well as regional business events, primarily a road show to present the economic and investment potential of the city of Dnipro in Israel», - the Embassy noted.