Ukraine records 23,572 new COVID-19 cases per day, 25,415 recovered, 695 died

As of Saturday morning, some 23,572 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were recorded in Ukraine, some 25,415 people recovered, some 695 people died, the press service of the Health Ministry of Ukraine has said.

"More than 12 million people received at least one dose of vaccine against COVID-19. During the day on November 12 in Ukraine: 23,572 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded (of which 1,622 children, 436 health workers); some 299,854 people were vaccinated against COVID-19. Some 135,727 people received one dose, some 164,127 people were fully immunized. Over the past day, some 4,564 people hospitalized; some 695 people died; some 25,415 people recovered," the ministry said in the Telegram channel.

For the entire time of the pandemic in Ukraine: some 3.203 million people fell ill; some 2.620 million people recovered; and 76,302 people died.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, some 12.122 million people have been vaccinated. A total of 20.708 million vaccinations were carried out.

