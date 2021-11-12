Ukraine sees 24,058 new cases of COVID-19 over past day – Health Ministry

Ukraine, as of Friday morning, recorded 24,058 new cases of COVID-19, with 21,941 people reported as recovered, while 750 people died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine has said.

"During the day on November 11, Ukraine saw: 24,058 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (of which there are 1,616 children and 468 health workers); 279,136 people were vaccinated against COVID-19. One dose was received by 141,347 people, whereas 137,789 were completely immunized. Also, over the past day: 4,318 people have been hospitalized, 750 people died, and 21,941 people recovered," said the Ministry of Health of Ukraine on the Telegram channel.