Facts

21:33 10.11.2021

The archival services of Ukraine and Israel have signed a cooperation agreement

1 min read

The agreement between the State Archival Service of Ukraine and the Memorial of Catastrophe and Heroism of Yad Vashem will allow archival services to cooperate in the field of processing, preservation and dissemination of historical information. The Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk stated this during the signing of the agreement, according to the Embassy's Facebook page.

«Ukraine and Israel are closely connected, including in the historical context, so it is extremely important to preserve and access the documentary heritage of the common historical past. This agreement is exactly the working tool within which archival services will be able to cooperate in the field of processing, preservation and dissemination of historical information», - said the Ambassador.

The signing ceremony took place in Jerusalem on Wednesday during the visit of the head of the State Archival Service of Ukraine Anatoliy Khromov to the State of Israel. It was preceded by bilateral consultations on cooperation in the field of digitization and ensuring wide access to important historical documents.

 

