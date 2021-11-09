Facts

12:55 09.11.2021

Ukraine reports 18,988 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

1 min read
Ukraine reports 18,988 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 18,988 new cases of COVID-19, along with 16,609 recoveries and 833 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry's press service said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, there were 18,988 new cases of COVID-19, including 1,183 children and 426 medical workers. Coronavirus vaccines were administered to 240,440 people, including 140,439 who received their first shot and 100,001 who completed vaccination. In the past 24 hours, 2,967 persons have been hospitalized, 833 have died, and 16,609 have recovered," the Health Ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 3.107 million coronavirus infections, including 2.538 million recoveries and 73,390 deaths.

Since the start of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, 11.547 million people have been inoculated. Of them, 11.547 million have received their first shot of a vaccine, and 8.038 million are fully vaccinated and have received two shots of the vaccine. Among people who have been fully vaccinated, two received one vaccine shot abroad. A total of 19.585 million shots have been administered.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
